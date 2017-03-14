Thousands Still Without Power In Michigan After Last Week's Gust - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Thousands Still Without Power In Michigan After Last Week's Gusty Winds

Several thousand customers are still without power following last week's high winds.

DTE Energy says snow and icy road conditions both Monday and Tuesday slowed repair crews down.

They've been working around the clock since Wednesday's damaging winds blew through.

More than 1 million Michigan homes and businesses lost power.

DTE says it's hoping to have power restored for everyone by the end of Tuesday, but didn't want to set false expectations.