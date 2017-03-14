Bovine TB Found In Newaygo County Steer

Tests confirmed bovine tuberculosis in a Newaygo County steer.

It's unclear exactly where the animal is from in Newaygo County, but it was removed by food safety inspectors who check the animal during processing.

The state used the steer's electronic radio frequency identification to identify the farm that it came from.

Bovine TB is often found in free-ranging white-tailed deer.

It can be transmitted to cattle through contact with deer.

