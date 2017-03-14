Inside the Kitchen: Hofbrau Steakhouse in Interlochen

Not only does it boast a huge, 68 item, from scratch menu, at the largest tap house in Northern Michigan you'll certainly have plenty to wash it all down!

Known for its hearty, hand-cut steaks, staggering 52 draft beers--many of them local--and fun, family friendly atmosphere, there are many reasons Hofbrau should be your next night out.

Originally built to house a catch-all gas station, grocery and eatery in 1909--owner Brian MacAllister and his wife saw the potential when they bought the Hofbrau nearly 100 years later, converting the old building into the warm, rustic, renowned lodge it is today.

Tuesday's special, by the way, is half off anything on the menu!

For more information, click here.