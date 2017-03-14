Troopers Arrest "Armed and Dangerous" Leelanau County Man

An armed and dangerous man is now in custody.

Michigan State Police troopers arrested Jeremy Bower in Lake Ann in Benzie County.

Bower ran away from his home on Autumn Drive, off of Center Highway, in Elmwood Township while the Traverse Narcotics Team was searching the home on a warrant.

He took off, leaving a lot behind.

Detectives found his two-year-old daughter, a three-year-old boy and two other adults, along with cocaine, marijuana, a stolen gun and hundreds of dollars in cash.

A report has been send to the Leelanau County prosecutor, but the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are likely.