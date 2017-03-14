Platte River Bald Eagles Return To Nest, Lay First Egg

A pair of bald eagles have returned to Northern Michigan!

The bald eagles are back in their nest 100 feet above the ground near the Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Benzie County.

The eagles just laid their first egg!

Last year, we watched two eaglets hatch in the nest on CarbonTV’s Eagle Cam.

The Eagle Cam is up again this year, so you can watch this year’s eaglet hatch.

The CarbonTV Eagle Cam is working around the clock, so you can look at it at any time of day or night.

There's also archived clips to look at the bald eagles in case they aren't in the nest when you're viewing.

You can check out the Eagle Cam here.