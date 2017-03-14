Victims Of Three County Theft Spree Continue To Claim Items

Victims of a three-county theft spree are continuing to pick up items stolen from Osceola, Clare and Missaukee counties.

It all started three weeks ago when the sheriff's departments in all three counties searched a building in Marion.

Inside they found thousands of stolen items, and ultimately arrested three people.

Deputies stored the items inside a garage in Osceola County.

Monday victims began picking up their property, including everything from four-wheelers to a pair of boots.

If you think you may have had your property stolen, contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Department at (231) 832-2288 to come claim your things.