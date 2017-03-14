Former Wexford Co. Animal Control Officer Sentenced To Jail - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Former Wexford Co. Animal Control Officer Sentenced To Jail

A former animal control officer will spend a month in jail after using county money to pay for her own gas.

Michelle Smith was sentenced to 30 days in the Wexford County Jail after pleading no contest to illegally using public funds last year.

Court documents say Smith spent more than $500 over the course of 10 different stops for gas.

She will serve 12 months probation and has been ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines, along with another $1,000 in restitution.