Grand Traverse Deputies Investigating Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Inappropriate posts made by middle school students on social media have the sheriff's office investigating.

Earlier this month, students at Traverse City East Middle School alerted their principal about posts made on Instagram referring to a school shooting and Columbine.

The school notified the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office.

They were able to identify the two male students behind the posts.

Police met with them and their parents, learned they had no access to weapons and seized their cell phones.

Traverse City Area Public Schools says they took the appropriate action with the students and sent a letter home to parents about smart social media behavior.