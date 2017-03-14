Grand Traverse Deputies Investigating Inappropriate Social Media Posts

Police say a Harbor Springs man led them on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties.
Police say a Harbor Springs man led them on a chase through three Northern Michigan counties.
A giant tent filled with items for sale sits just west of Houghton Lake, with every cent raised supporting the effort to help local kids.
A giant tent filled with items for sale sits just west of Houghton Lake, with every cent raised supporting the effort to help local kids.
Father's Day is Sunday. This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha are outside the 9&10 News headquarters preparing something perfect for your pop!
Father's Day is Sunday. This week in Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha are outside the 9&10 News headquarters preparing something perfect for your pop!
A lifelong dream, hitting the road. From Michigan back to Alaska in a 1982 DeLorean.
A lifelong dream, hitting the road. From Michigan back to Alaska in a 1982 DeLorean.
One of the best ways to stick to a workout is to find something you love. For a Traverse City woman, that meant creating her own program.
One of the best ways to stick to a workout is to find something you love. For a Traverse City woman, that meant creating her own program.
The Wexford County Prosecutor is adding another title: military judge. Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore was recently selected by the US Army Judge Advocate to serve as a military judge.
The Wexford County Prosecutor is adding another title: military judge. Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore was recently selected by the US Army Judge Advocate to serve as a military judge.
"You could hear bullets hitting the metal fence. You could hear the thud of bullets landing."
"You could hear bullets hitting the metal fence. You could hear the thud of bullets landing."
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A downstate fire chief was killed while responding to a crash.
A downstate fire chief was killed while responding to a crash.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
Seven people have been confirmed dead after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.
Seven people have been confirmed dead after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.
Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.
Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.