New York, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm

People across the northeast are bracing themselves as a late winter storm threatens the region with heavy snow and strong winds, forcing some areas into a state of emergency.

Blizzard watches and warnings are in effect Tuesday morning, stretching from northern Virginia to Maine, causing some chaos for public transportation.

Flights are being canceled, emergency crews are preparing for the worst, and store shelves have been emptied as people get ready for the storm.

New York state and New Jersey governors have issued states of emergency.

Even President Donald Trump is preparing for the threatening weather.

"We're prepared, everybody in government is fully prepared and ready and the entire northeast it seems is under a very severe winter storm warning so let's hope it's not going to be as bad as some people are predicting,” says President Donald Trump.

So far, U.S. airlines have cancelled more than 6,000.