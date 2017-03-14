New York, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Winter Storm

A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
A downstate fire chief was killed while responding to a crash.
We now know the name of the Traverse City man who drowned over the weekend.
The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election may be entering a new chapter.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
Seven people have been confirmed dead after police say an explosion went off at the entrance to a kindergarten in eastern China.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver's front air bag can inflated unexpectedly.
At least 17 people are dead and nearly 80 more hurt after an early-morning fire ripped through a London high-rise housing dozens of families.
A generous donation has led to a unique project for some Northern Michigan students.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
Thousands of miles of trails previously closed to off-road enthusiasts may soon be open. First, the DNR is asking what you think. The DNR plans to open all state forest roads to anyone who wants to use them.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
