Justice Dept. Seeks More Time To Provide Evidence Toward Wiretapping Claim

The Justice Department is asking for more time to provide evidence toward President Trump's claim that the Obama Administration wiretapped Trump Tower phones before the 2016 election.

The House Intelligence committee originally set Monday as the deadline to provide evidence.

But Monday night, the Justice Department submitted a last-minute request for that deadline to be extended.

The White House is now backtracking, saying the president wasn't referring specifically to wiretapping, but to more broad surveillance activity by the Obama Administration.

"He doesn't really think that President Obama went up and tapped his phone personally,” says White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “There's no question the Obama administration - that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election.”

President Trump will be heading back to Michigan Wednesday, where he is scheduled to meet with the CEOs of several U.S. automakers in Ypsilanti.

Northern Michigan's News Leader will be there to bring you the latest on his highly-anticipated visit.