MTM On The Road: Butterflies in Bloom at Dow Gardens in Midland

Need a tropical escape these last few blistery days? A rainforest climate filled with thousands of exotic butterflies is just a quick drive away. Through Easter, April 16th, the Dow Gardens in Midland presents its annual exhibit Butterflies in Bloom. From chrysalis to full flying beauty, you can experience the life of the prettiest insect in all brilliant stages.