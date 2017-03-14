MTM Explains The History Behind National Pi Day

Happy Pi Day!

9&10's Sarah Grimmer is sharing some interesting facts with you about National Pi Day.

You may have already guessed, but Pi Day earned its title because the numerical day, 3-14, represents the first three digits of pi.

π, the Greek letter, is the symbol used in the math to represent the ratio of circumference of a circle to its diameter 3.14159…

Pi Day was started at a San Francisco science museum by Staff Physicist Larry Shaw in 1988.

Staff and visitors celebrated the day by holding a circular parade and then eating their fruit pies.

In 2009 Pi Day became a national event in hopes that the official recognition of Pi Day will help increase interest in math and science.

Our MTM crew is celebrating with some delicious ABC pies from Grand Traverse Pie Company.

Are you celebrating National Pi Day?