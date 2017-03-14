Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Sophie of the North, Winston and Vectra

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Sophie of the North, Winston and Vectra –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Sophie of the North is a 3-year-old Domestic Short Hair. She is spayed, housetrained and up-to-date on vaccinations. Sophie of the North would prefer to be an indoor cat. Sophie of the North is waiting to meet her new family at The Best of Friends Humane Society in Sault Ste. Marie.

Winston is a 1-year-old Spaniel & Hound Mix. He is neutered and housetrained. Winston is very friendly and always full of energy. If you’re ready to bring home a new fury friend, visit Winston at the Benzie County Animal Control in Beulah.

Vectra is a 3-year-old Labrador & Pit Bull Terrier Mix. She loves to cuddle but is also a fan of playing fetch! Vectra is also spayed. Vectra is at the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant, waiting for her forever family.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!