Winter Weather Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations At Cherry Cap - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Winter Weather Causes Flight Delays, Cancellations At Cherry Capital Airport

Posted: Updated:

This wintery weather has canceled, diverted, and delayed more than half a dozen flights out of Traverse City’s Cherry Capital Airport.

A Tuesday morning flight to Detroit and five flights to Chicago have been canceled.

Two arriving flights from Chicago were delayed Monday night and one was diverted.

Three flights to and from Detroit were also canceled and one was diverted.

For more information on flight cancellations and delays out of TVC, click here.