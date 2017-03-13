TCAPS Considers Million Dollar Change To Curriculum - Northern Michigan's News Leader

TCAPS Considers Million Dollar Change To Curriculum

Posted: Updated:
By Whitney Amann, Reporter
Connect

The Traverse City Area Public School Board met Monday night to consider a $1 million change to their curriculum and programming.

The changes include eliminating world language classes for elementary schools, adding art and physical education classes for elementary students and eliminating the district's international baccalaureate program for middle school.

The board president says a decision should be made at next Monday’s meeting.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manistee Man Arrested For Having Meth Lab

    Manistee Man Arrested For Having Meth Lab

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:00:11 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:00:11 GMT

    SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.

    SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.

  • Manistee Woman in Prison Now Also Charged for Having a Meth Lab

    Manistee Woman in Prison Now Also Charged for Having a Meth Lab

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:13:05 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:06:33 GMT

    The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges. 

    The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges. 

  • Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Grand Traverse Co. Motorcycle Dealership

    Thief Caught On Camera Stealing From Grand Traverse Co. Motorcycle Dealership

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:42:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:42:33 GMT

    Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items. 

    Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items. 

    •   