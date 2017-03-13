Clare Businesses Get Ready For Irish Fest

Local businesses in Clare are stepping up their staff and preparing for their Irish fest.

The festivities kick off Wednesday and continue in to the weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to make their way to Clare to celebrate.

For local businesses, like Four Leaf Brewing, it's all hands on deck throughout the festival to keep their customers happy.

The owner says the festival helps them with business both this week and throughout the year.

"A lot of Northern Michigan businesses we hand craft we are making high quality products right here in Northern Michigan so all we need is for folks to come in one time they'll tell the different they are making then come again," said Amy Shindorf.

Four Leaf Brewing Company added a couple new taps just for the occasion.