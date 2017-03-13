Traverse City Eastern Elementary Hosts Walking, Biking Audit For Grant

Monday night a walking and biking audit was open to those who walk or peddle to Eastern Elementary in Traverse City.

It's a unique part of the grant application process for a Safe Routes to Schools Grant.

The $200,000 grant would fund improvements to sidewalks, crosswalks, bike paths, streetscapes and more.

That's why Monday the school asked the people who use the four main routes to take a walk through and give their feedback.

Eastern and Traverse Heights Elementary are the only two TCAPS elementary schools applying for the grant this spring. Immaculate Conception Elementary is also applying.

Grant director at TCAPS, Dr. Cindy Berck says, “Understanding how students, parents and community members are getting to and from school obviously is an important aspect to know what kind of infrastructure improvements need to be made to make that experience safe and appropriate for those who are using the route.”

Traverse Heights Elementary audit will be April 11th.