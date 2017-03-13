Protesters In Lansing Ask Law Makers To Shut Down Line Five, Enbridge Argues Its Safety

Monday, dozens of protesters made their way to Lansing with a clear message about Line Five, while Enbridge gave testimony about its safety.

“We're here to protect water and we are concerned about oil spills occurring on the Great Lakes."

Through, signs, chants, and passionate speeches, this group of people hopes the state will get their message.

Take action and shut down Line Five.

“If Line Five were to rupture within the Straights of Mackinac, that's the worst possible place for an oil spills to occur because of the strength of the currents,” Mariah Urueta, an organizer said."

Many protesters came from Northern Michigan and argue recent studies show the pipeline is bound to fail.

They say the consequences would be disastrous.

“People come from around the world to enjoy Grand Traverse Bay, Lake Michigan and all of the water up here. There isn't that much fresh water in the world and everyone wants to come here during the summer to enjoy our water and we need to protect it,” Tina Frankenburger Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians said."

But, in front of the Pipeline Safety Board, Enbridge argued Line Five is safe and they're standing by it.

“We can tell that this line is in very good shape in the 60 plus years it's been operating, so when you add all of those up it culminates in a very good integrity condition for this pipeline one of the best in our system,” Kurt Baraniecki, Director of Integrity Programs said.

This board will report its recommendations to Governor Rick Snyder and Attorney General Schuette.