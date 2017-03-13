Grand Traverse Co. Man Heads To Jail For Having Meth Lab - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Man Heads To Jail For Having Meth Lab

We have an update on a Grand Traverse County man going to jail for having a meth lab.

He now knows his punishment.

Matthew Brandon was charged with having a meth lab in January.

Child protective services tipped off the Traverse Narcotics Team that a couple was making meth in Interlochen.

Brandon was sentenced to 6 months to jail and must also serve 2 years of probation plus fines and costs.