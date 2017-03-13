Search Continues In Leelanau County For Man Linked To Drug Investigation

Jeremy Bower has been on the run since Friday and is deemed armed and dangerous.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office and the Traverse Narcotics Team hope you can help them find him.



He ran away from his home as TNT was executing a search warrant.

Bower ran from the home on Autumn Drive off of Center Highway in Elmwood Township.



“There were small children, one which was his that he left upon fleeing.”

When deputies and TNT officers showed up to arrest Jeremy Bower he took off, leaving a lot behind.

They found his two year old daughter, a three year old boy, two adults and plenty of trouble.

Leelanau County Undersheriff Steve Morgan says, “It's a serious matter when you have a location with illegal drugs, cocaine in this matter as well as a loaded firearm which was stolen, you have kids in that environment.”

Bower got away and police says he’s known to carry a weapon with him, which is why he may be armed and dangerous.

Undersheriff Morgan says, “Mr. Bower has 12 current outstanding warrants most of them are for traffic offenses, but he also has an outstanding assault with a dangerous weapon charge and also bench warrants for possession of illegal drugs for retail fraud.”

Sara LaBonte lives nearby and says she knows when she sees something suspicious to call the sheriff’s office. “I have faith that they'll get him, it'll just take time and with the weather I don't see him being outside, someone knows where he's at.”

Some neighbors are feeling a little uneasy about the situation and upset about what was happening so close to home.

LaBonte says, “It's sickening that they would have that young of children in the house around all that stuff I mean toddlers they put things in their mouths all the time.”

The sheriff's office says if you see Bowers to not approach him and call 231-256-8800 because he is armed and dangerous.