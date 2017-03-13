Congressional Budget Office: 14 Million Would Lose Health Coverage Under Republican Plan

The Congressional Budget Office believes 14 million people would lose health care coverage in 2018 under the Republican's proposed plan.

President Donald Trump will try to rally Americans behind that plan.

He'll be in Ypsilanti on Wednesday.

Monday he hosted a White House listening session with Americans who say Obamacare failed them, but the White House is bracing for some bad headlines about their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Democrats say the bill has nothing to do with health care, and argue the GOP plan shrinks aid to the poor while cutting taxes for the wealthy.

Outside groups predict 10 to 15 million Americans will lose coverage, but supporters say it's about choice.

The Congressional Budget Office also says the GOP plan would save the federal government $337 billion over ten years.