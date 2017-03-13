Healthy Living: High-Tech Pets

Americans spent more than $62 billion on their pets in 2016, according to the American Pet Products Association.

It's no wonder that the tech industry is trying to cash in on that.

They want to make your pet as connected as you are.

In tonight's Healthy Living, we'll show you some of the newest technology for your pet.

Soon to be on the market, Felcana will go a little further in tracking your pet's activity.

Touted as a health monitoring device, it will log how much your pet eats and drinks and detect any changes in their behavior, such as anxiety or fatigue which can be signs of illness.

The price has not been set yet.