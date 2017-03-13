Woman Killed In Montcalm County Crash

A woman died in crash in a Montcalm County.

It happened last Wednesday morning at the intersection of Sidney Road and Mt. Hope Road in Crystal Township.

Troopers say a woman driving when she hit a truck driving through the intersection.

Sheryl Reinsmith, the passenger in the truck, was killed.

Both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.