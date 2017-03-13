Funeral Arrangements Set For Midland Co. Man Killed By Falling Tree While Driving

We can now update you on funeral arrangements for Max Muessig, who died last week in a freak accident with his girlfriend, Maggie Potter.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon on M-115 near the Clare-Osceola County line.

Wind caused a tree to fall on top of their car.

The young couple died instantly.

Max's family says he touched the lives of everyone he met.

If you'd like to go pay your respects, visitation is happening Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home in Midland.

There will be another visitation Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in Midland, followed by a service at 11.

For directions or to send flowers, click here.