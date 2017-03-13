Teen Sentenced To Prison For Killing Pregnant Woman In Detroit

A teenager learned his punishment Monday for killing a pregnant woman in Detroit.

The 16-year-old has been sentenced to 25-60 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Amanda Benton was beaten in September, driven to a vacant home in Detroit and set on fire.

She was five months pregnant, and her body found in the abandoned home.

The teen was originally charged with first-degree murder, along with Jacob Barnes, whose trial begins in May.