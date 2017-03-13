Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Volatility of Markets

Looking for help on managing your retirement funds?

A show airing Tuesday on 9&10 can help.

Retiring Well with Michael Reese is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

The show helps you plan for retirement and educate you on the best way to use your retirement savings.

Tuesday, advisors will discuss the volatility of markets and how that impacts the overall longevity of your money.

They say you must be careful about when you pull money out of your portfolio.

“When you pull money out of your portfolio for income in retirement, you'll learn that volatility effects it at an even greater rate than it would if you were just investing and keeping your money as is,” says Art Canfield, financial advisor.

The show airs every Tuesday on 9&10 at 10 a.m.