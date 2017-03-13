Sights and Sounds: Chilly Day On The Bear River

A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.
Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.