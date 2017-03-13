Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Enchanting Farmhouse

Any time of the year it’s a beautiful drive up the Leelanau Peninsula to take in the sights of orchards, vineyards and historic homes.

“It’s surrounded by 200 acres of vineyards, orchards, and land conservancy. We have a 2,000 square foot big barn, a grainer cedar shack, beautiful stone foundation, smaller barn that could be easily turned into a workspace,” explains Misty Franklin, realtor with Coldwell Banker Schmidt.

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Katie and Erin take you on a tour of a charming and updated farmhouse just North of Suttons Bay.

