Spaghetti Aglio e Olio with Lots of Kale

A Grayling restaurant is saying thank you to a mystery man who paid for the meals of military members.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead following a car crash in Old Mission Peninsula, in Grand Traverse County Thursday afternoon.
A Wexford County woman was arrested after investigators say she broke into a building and drove off in an ORV.
“Regardless of what your family income is, we will find a way to help you afford a spectacular education.”
An Osceola County couple, Heartbroken after they say someone shot and killed their dog.
A Houghton Lake man who admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl will spend more than a decade in prison.
The DNR says a downstate man lifted one of their patrol trucks off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron at conservation officers.
A former Richfield Township officer accused of stealing money from her department had all charges against her dismissed.
