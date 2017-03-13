Jack's Journal: Mapping Michigan

Wednesday at The Little Fleet, the inaugural event for the Traverse City’s Author’s group, “A Celebration of Story”.
An apartment complex expansion and a new complex were discussed at the Garfield Township Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
A teenage girl who has memories of her mom in every corner of Leland now has the community wrapping its arms around her family. Talia Yaakoby and her family lost their mother Kristie to cancer back in 2013.
A first for the annual Wings Over Northern Michigan Air Show, they kicked things off with an early week day preview. On Wednesday, thousands came out for sky diving demonstrations by the Canadian Skyhawks. Gaylord Regional Airport is expecting big crowds to attend the show this weekend.
SSCENT detectives say they arrested a Manistee man after stumbling on a meth lab.
Classic Motor Sports in Grand Traverse County stunned after this man left them with thousands of dollars in damage and stole pricey items.
Three congressman from Michigan, including two from Northern Michigan were on the field when the shooting happened.
A local Farmer's Market is blossoming thanks to tens of thousands of dollars in grant money.
The state is proposing a new Michigan teacher retirement system, a plan that has northern Michigan public schools concerned.
Local veterans observed Flag Day Wednesday by properly disposing of flags that can no longer be flown.
A Boyne City motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a minivan.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
A motorcyclist crashed after deputies say he led them on a chase.
Midland County deputies say a man died in a freak accident involving a forklift.
The head of Michigan's Health Department has been charged with involuntary man slaughter in the Flint Water Crisis.
Tuesday morning Northern Michigan’s News Leader honored the best of the class from across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
A white face, red Hereford cow is on the loose in Wexford County.
Confusion and chaos as a gunman shot Congressman Steve Scalise and three others at a baseball field in Virginia.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
