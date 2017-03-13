Mackinac County Stabbing Suspect Arrested

A woman is expected to be OK after getting stabbed in the leg early Monday morning.

Troopers arrested a woman who they say stabbed her.

State police say it happened just after midnight in Hessel in Mackinac County.

They say the two women got in a fight, and one stabbed the other in the leg with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers arrested the suspect who's now accused of assault with dangerous weapon and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Those in the area say the night was pretty chaotic.

“There were state police cars and the ambulance had gone through. I never dreamt it would be a stabbing,” says Wendi Smith, owner of Runway Bar. “It's a shock.”

The woman accused in the stabbing has yet to be charged.