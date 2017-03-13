Fire Destroys Kalkaska County Barn, Kills Litter Of Pigs

A fire destroyed a Kalkaska County barn and killed a litter of baby pigs.

The Clearwater Township Fire Department says they got the call around 4 Saturday afternoon.

By the time they got there, the barn was already consumed by the fire, partially collapsed and spreading to a second barn.

A total of four fire stations used 14,000 gallons of water and spent two hours putting out the fire.

They believe the cause of the fire is related to a heating lamp used in the barn.