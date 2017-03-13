TCAPS To Discuss Annual Academic Recommendations

A Grand Traverse County community members will meet Monday night to discuss $1 million in curriculum and program changes for next year.

The annual academic recommendations for Traverse City Area Public schools are being released Monday.

Some have already been released, including replacing world language at the elementary schools for more physical activity and art classes.

Another suggestion is ending the International Baccalaureate program at both East and West middle schools to avoid the $400,000 dollars it would cost to expand the program to the high school level.

Since the demand is high at Traverse City West Middle School, students would be able to finish the 7th and 8th grade IB programs.

Many parents believe TCAPS has not looked at all the options and that this would just be a short term fix.

The board is expected to vote on the recommendations on March 30.

9&10 News will be at the meeting bringing you the latest Monday night.