Dozens Dead After Bus Hits Crowd In Haiti

Dozens of people are dead after a bus ran into a crowd of people in northern Haiti.

Haitian rescue officials say it happened early Sunday morning in the city of Gonaives when a passenger bus hit two people at a bus stop.

The bus driver then continued to drive, plowing into a crowd attending a popular Haitian music festival.

Officials say angry festival-goers then attacked the bus and tried to burn it.

Police are searching for the bus driver, who they say ran from the scene.

At least 34 people were killed in the incident and 13 more injured.