White House Fence Jumper To Appear In Federal Court

A man who hopped the White House fence and tried to pay President Trump a midnight visit is set to appear in federal court Monday.

The White House says just before midnight on Friday, a secret service agent intercepted Jonathan Tran from California as he was approaching the south entrance of the building.

Tran, who admitted to the agent he had jumped the fence, was carrying two cans of mace, a United States passport, a book written by President Trump, and a letter addressed to the president, mentioning Russian hackers.

Now, President Trump is praising his security forces.

"The Secret Service did a fantastic job, I appreciate that,” says President Donald Trump. “The Secret Service did a fantastic job. It was a troubled person, very sad, actually. The Secret Service was fantastic."

Tran appeared in U.S. District Court on Saturday afternoon and was charged with entering restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon.

He's due in federal court Monday and could be facing a sentence of 10 years in prison.