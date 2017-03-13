Benzie Central School Board Expected To Decide On Possible School Closing

A decision on Monday could change the landscape of several Benzie County elementary schools.

The Benzie Central School Board is tasked with trying to take care of its nearly $300,000 deficit.

And with that could come changes to two elementary schools.

There is a proposal on the table to repurpose Platte River Elementary.

Then all those students would then be moved to Crystal Lake Elementary.

This all comes with mixed reactions from the community.

At a public discussion, some wanted Monday's decision to be delayed, so the district could do more research.

Others believe it's in the best interest of the district to consolidate the schools.

“I think it's probably in the long run it's going to be the best option for the school because I hate to see them cut programs and increase costs and everything for parents. Like my daughter participates in sports and different activities and it's going to increase the cost for everybody,” Bonnie Eppler said.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will bring you the board's decision when it comes in.