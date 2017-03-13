Line 5 Protesters To Hold Rally In Lansing

In continuing coverage, protesters are heading to Lansing Monday to hold a rally and conference regarding Enbridge’s Line 5 oil pipeline.

A broad coalition of activists are calling on Michigan legislatures to decommission the oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.

The rally and press conference kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The demonstration comes as the Pipeline Safety Advisory Board prepares to hold their final meeting before the long awaited Line 5 studies are released in June.

The board will share details about how it plans to involve the public in reviewing and commenting on a study of six options for the future of the pipeline.

Enbridge will also be there to defend the pipeline.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have a crew at the rally bringing you continuing coverage Monday night on 9&10 News.