Mount Pleasant To Discuss Potential Medical Marijuana Dispensary - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Mount Pleasant To Discuss Potential Medical Marijuana Dispensary Regulations

Posted: Updated:

The Mount Pleasant community will meet Monday night to discuss the potential regulation of medical marijuana dispensaries.

Mount Pleasant city commissioners and city planners will discuss whether the city wants to enact zoning or other regulations on medical marijuana dispensaries.

Another item up for discussion is the annual planning commission report for 2016.

The boards will meet Monday night at 6 and Northern Michigan’s News Leader will be there to bring you continuing coverage on these decisions.