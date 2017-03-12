Michigan Fans Fill Traverse City Bars for Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan basketball fans celebrated another win Sunday.

Fans filled bars in Northern Michigan to watch the wolverines take on Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game.

Michigan won the title with a final score of 71-56.

And while it was a great business day for bars and restaurants, it was also exciting for Michigan fans.

Some are even making predictions about just how far they'll go in the tournament.

“You know, sweet sixteen, I think is optimistic, final four is very optimistic, but they did it a couple years ago when no one expected them to, so perhaps if that were the case, that would be awesome. Go Blue! I look forward to seeing what happens in the tournament this year,” said U of M fan Ben James.