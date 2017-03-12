Isabella County Man Killed In Car Crash Identified

An Isabella County man is dead after deputies say the pickup he was driving was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

It happened just after 3:00 Sunday afternoon near Blanchard and Crawford Roads in Lincoln Township.

Deputies say a man from Crystal crossed the center line and side swiped a pickup truck driven by Duane Ryckman, from Winn.

The pickup then lost control and rolled several times. Ryckman was thrown from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that crossed the center line was not hurt and arrested for operating while impaired causing death.