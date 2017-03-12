Caberfae Peaks Sees Busy March

Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort is seeing many people come out to hit the slopes for the last couple of weekends for the season.

Manager Pete says the month of March has been up and down with weather and they have had to make a lot of snow.

But it hasn't slowed down the amount of people coming out to ski and snowboard.

Last week and this week, they have seen many kids on spring break spending their time on the slopes.

“This week is a Canadian spring break so our hotels are filled with people from Canada all week long and they are excited to be here, they usually come regardless of what the weather is like and they are excited to have some good weather while they are here,” Says Pete Meyer, manager.

Caberfae invites anyone to come out next weekend for their spring carnival.