Caberfae Peaks Sees Busy March

The recent severe weather has local campgrounds making preparations to keep campers safe during their stay.
The drug team, SSCENT, says a Manistee woman currently in prison is facing even more charges.
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, a man is dead after a crash in Boyne Falls Tuesday night.
Some in Mackinac County, wondering when their lights will turn back on.
While many were in the dark up north, thousands of others below the bridge also woke up without power, some for more than 12 hours.
A 39-year-old Harrison man accused of leading deputies on a chase both by car and on foot. And it all started with a broken taillight.
A public work of art unveiled Tuesday in downtown Traverse City to honor a man who had done so much for the city.
Monday night the Glen Lake Community Schools’ board decided they will replace their grass football field with artificial turf.
Ludington is weighing its options on whether or not to reduce the number of lanes on a busy downtown street.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
Breaking news right now out of Benzie County. Deputies are searching for a missing child who may have been abducted.
An Osceola County freeway is closed after a crash Tuesday morning.
A semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of cherry pies is back on track to Illinois after crashing in Osceola County.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A Traverse City resort left with thousands of dollars in damage.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
