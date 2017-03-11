Wexford County Civic Center Hosts Annual Camper and RV Show

A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
Cadillac Area Public Schools presenting their master plan to the school board Monday night.
Cadillac Area Public Schools presenting their master plan to the school board Monday night.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
Heated comments for the Human Rights Commission in Traverse City, about Sanctuary City status. "People stepped to the podium sharing their thoughts about whether the city should become more friendly to illegal immigrants.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
Ludington City Police need your help looking for two men tonight. Investigators say they robbed a man at the skate park and one of them had a gun.
Ludington City Police need your help looking for two men tonight. Investigators say they robbed a man at the skate park and one of them had a gun.
Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.
Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.
Elk Rapids is making a name for itself after the opening weekend of their new community-wide art exhibition, Experience Art Rapids.
Elk Rapids is making a name for itself after the opening weekend of their new community-wide art exhibition, Experience Art Rapids.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.
She’s a Northern Michigan athlete that cannot stop smiling. Her inspirational story won her an award.
She’s a Northern Michigan athlete that cannot stop smiling. Her inspirational story won her an award.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
A strong thunderstorm left thousands without power across Northern Michigan.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
A man is facing a slew of charges after Clare County deputies say he led them on a chase and crashed.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.
A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
Heated discussion in Traverse City, surrounding gender neutral bathrooms. City commissioners heard several resolutions from the Human Rights Commission about having gender neutral bathrooms.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.