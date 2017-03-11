Wexford County Civic Center Hosts Annual Camper and RV Show

Camping season will be here before we know it and some people in Northern Michigan got a head start on RV shopping this weekend during the Spring RV Show.

This is the 10th year for the Spring RV Show in at the Wexford County Civic Center in Cadillac.

Visitors were able to walk through brand new campers and RV’s.

More than 25 brands of RV’s and campers from 5 dealers were at the show.

“This is the beginning of camping season, so we want everyone to get an RV so that they can go out and have some fun with their family and friends,” said Jamie Gordon a Jensen RV Fun Specialist.

The show continues Sunday.