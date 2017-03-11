Grand Traverse Elementary Students Compete In Battle of the Books

Hundreds of kids competing Saturday at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, for the Battle of The Books competitions.

It’s a competitions sponsored by the National Writing Series.

280 4th and 5th graders from the Grand Traverse area participated in the competition in teams of four or six.

All teams were given the same ten books to read back in the fall.

Saturday, teams went head to head answering questions about those books.

Points were then given to the team who answer the most correct questions.

“What's been amazing about today so far is how prepared the students are, how excited they are not just about the books, but the knowledge they have acquired during the process of preparing for the battle,” says Angie Morgan, volunteer.

The top four Battle of the Books teams will advance to the semifinals next week at the Traverse City Opera House.