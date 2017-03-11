Traverse City Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With Annual Parade

People in Traverse City got in the Saint Patrick’s Day spirit a bit early Saturday as dozens marched in the annual Saint Patty's day parade.

9&10's Taylor Jones was there, she has more details.

“We just enjoy it so much, we march even if it was snowing up to our elbows, doesn't matter,” says Bridie Wolf, marcher.

Irish music, dozens of people and even their four legged friends, walking the streets of Traverse City celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day and all things Irish.

“The parade is all about celebrating Irish heritage and culture, we started this 39 years ago along with the Irish queen’s organizations and so we get quite the turnout,” says Rick Coates, organizer.

This was the 39th year of the parade. It started at Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, then up Front Street.

It's a way to celebrate the rich Irish heritage of northern Michigan.

“One of the things about northern Michigan, if you look at all of the counties here, you start from Clare County and work your way north, the Irish have been so important to the founding of northern Michigan and so we’re paying tribute to all of our ancestors who came and settled here in northern Michigan,” says Coates.

Some people have been marching and attending the parade since it started 39 years ago.

“I have been coming for 39 years when the first parade started, we were amazed, and we took pictures and sent them to family in Ireland so that everyone could see. I love the march, I love the singing and the dancing. I taught Irish dancing for years here, so I love all the kids out and we all go,” says Wolf.