Traverse Narcotics Team Searching for Man in Connection to Drug Investigation

The Traverse Narcotics Team is looking for a man wanted in connection with a drug investigation.

They are looking for Jeremy Allen Bower. He is 6’ 0’’ and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

TNT says he has more than a dozen warrants and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation started on Friday when TNT was searching a home in Elmwood Township in Leelanau County.

Inside they found two adults along with a 2 year old girl and 3 year old boy.

They learned Bower fled the house as they searched it and the two year old girl was his.

A K-9 team tracked Bower but then lost the scent.

Inside the home they found 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana, packaging material, a stolen gun from Grand Traverse County and several hundred dollars.

If you know where Bower is, call police.