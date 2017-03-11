Ohio Traffic Stop Leads Traverse Narcotics Team to Benzie County Marijuana Grow Operation

A traffic stop in Ohio lead to a marijuana grow operation in Benzie County.

On Friday the Traverse Narcotics Team says they learned police Ohio found 25 pounds of marijuana in a car.

They say the marijuana was bought in Benzonia.

TNT then got multiple search warrants and found 122 marijuana plants and $3,000.

They also arrested Benzonia a man and woman.

The woman is charged with conspiracy to deliver marijuana, using a computer to commit a crime and maintaining a drug house.

The man is charged with delivery and manufacturing of marijuana, using a computer to commit a crime, maintaining a drug house and felony firearm.

TNT is still investigating.