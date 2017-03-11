Ohio Traffic Stop Leads Traverse Narcotics Team to Benzie County Marijuana Grow Operation

Ludington City Police need your help looking for two men tonight. Investigators say they robbed a man at the skate park and one of them had a gun.
Traverse City Police Officers are issuing out tickets to kids, but don't worry, it's a ticket they'll want on their record.
Elk Rapids is making a name for itself after the opening weekend of their new community-wide art exhibition, Experience Art Rapids.
Traverse City meetings about two controversial topics, sanctuary cities and gender neutral restrooms are happening Monday night.
She’s a Northern Michigan athlete that cannot stop smiling. Her inspirational story won her an award.
Hundreds gathered to voice their concern about the safety of pipelines running through the Straits of Mackinac.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
Cadillac Area Public Schools presenting their master plan to the school board Monday night.
When I first saw the collection of his work, I was amazed.
Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Storms rolling through Northern Michigan left thousands without power.
A man was killed and another had to be pulled out of west Grand Traverse Bay.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
A Presque Isle County man who killed a woman is heading to prison.
A former restaurant manager is going to jail for stealing tens of thousands of dollars.
Severe storms hit parts of Cheboygan County Sunday night, leaving behind a mess and even an injury.
A deadly weekend on the water across the state, including here in Northern Michigan.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
