DNR Says Bird Feeders Can Attract Bears, Advise To Bring Them Inside

Deaths in Crawford and Leelanau counties are just two of at least five deaths on a Michigan lake this weekend.
Storms knocked out power to thousands in Northern Michigan Sunday afternoon.
We're following developing news in Leelanau County this evening.
Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing boater in Crawford County.
After hours of searching, the body of a missing boater in Lake Margrethe was found Sunday morning.
It was the perfect weekend to grab a pole and head to the lake for some fishing and the best part, it was free.
Hundreds of cars lining the streets of downtown Cadillac Sunday afternoon on the final day of Back To The Bricks.
We're following developing news in Crawford County.
Classic cars filled this parking lot Saturday at Manistee Ford for their 8th annual classic car show.
A buzzing problem for people wanting to get a scoop of ice cream at the Cadillac Dairy Queen Saturday afternoon.
Tickets to see Farner are going on sale Friday, June 9 at 9 a.m.
