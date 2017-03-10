DNR Says Bird Feeders Can Attract Bears, Advise To Bring Them Inside

Bear Beware.

If you have bird feeders out for your avian friends, you may end up attracting black bears.

The DNR says bird feeders are a quick and easy meal.

And with spring coming quickly, it's best to take them inside for the season.

Bears catch on, and if they learn you have food, they'll want to keep coming back.

The DNR urges you to bring in your bird feeders to keep bears in the wild, and not in backyards.

A bird feeder can supply a lot of calories, a lot of fat. Which is exactly what they are looking for this time of year.

Right now, there are 2,000 black bears in the Lower Peninsula, and more than 10,000 in the Upper Peninsula.