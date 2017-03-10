Mason County Deputies Find Several Guns And Drugs During Overdose Call

"Just not going to tolerate that," said Sheriff Cole.

A message from the Mason County Sheriff after an overdose call lead them to a much bigger case.

Deputies responded to the call at the Holiday Inn near Ludington on Wednesday.

There they found two Florida men, one was unconscious.

Deputies then discovered several guns and different kinds of drugs.

"It's certainly concerning when you live in a small community like this," said Sheriff Cole.

It started as an overdose call, but then deputies saw Israel Burgos loading up his truck. That's when they found much more than they bargained for.

"When you have four rifles, three handguns, a pistol grip, shot gun which by themselves isn't a problem but when you couple that with drugs involved obviously that's a concern," said Sheriff Cole.

Plus Cocaine, Heroin, Marijuana and LSD.

Borgus, charged for the drugs and guns, maintaining a drug house, and more.

"Occasionally these folks come through our area and the public needs to understand what law enforcement officers are facing with these type of people and potentially very very violent encounters," he said.

But the investigation didn't end there. Deputies arrested a Free Soil man on a gun charges, and another man from Florida for having Marijuana.

"Wow. This happened in our little town of Ludington? that's really frightening," said a resident.

People in Ludington say they had no idea anything was going on.

"That's something I would expect from you know a bigger city not a small community. That blows me away," said another resident.

The sheriff says more arrests could be on the way.