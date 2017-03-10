President Trump Proposes Budget Cuts to United States Coast Guard

President Donald Trumps’ budget proposal includes a $1.3 billion cut to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Right now, the Coast Guard has an operating budget of about $9 billion.

The plan is to boost the Department of Homeland Security’s total budget by 6%.

But that increase would primarily go to border security.

The money coming from the Coast Guard cuts and reductions in other agencies would pay for it.

The U.S. Coast Guard Ninth District that covers the Great Lakes says they are involved in the current discussion.

“We don't have really any comments on the deliberations,” says Petty Officer Second Class Lauren Laughlin, spokesperson for USCG Great Lakes. “It's still too early in the process to speculate on how this is going to impact any local units in the Great Lakes and any potential fiscal year 2018 budget.”

Michigan Senator Gary Peters has expressed his concerned. He’s asked the Office of Management and Budget not to make a cut to the Coast Guard’s budget.