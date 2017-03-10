Benzie County Man Charged With Stealing Thousands From Elderly Uncle

A Benzie County man and former jail administrator is accused of stealing more than $160,000 from his elderly uncle.

Adult Protective Services contacted the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office after seeing suspicious activity in November.

Their investigation led them to Jeffrey Conquest of Benzie County.

That’s when Michigan State Police took over the case and the Benzie County Prosecutor authorized charges.

9&10’s Caroline Powers has more details about the case.

“It's all around disappointing, sad situation. Unfortunately not terribly uncommon,” says Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney Sara Swanson.

Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney Sara Swanson says Jeffrey Conquest had access to his elderly uncle’s finances.

“Through bank records they came to the conclusion that they believe that there was potentially a vulnerable adult embezzlement in this case,” Swanson says.

Over a course of four years, Conquest stole more than $160,000.

“You have very good people, very well intentioned, but they have access to money and it seems that their loved one isn't able to enjoy it or spend it anymore and so I think that they just kind of take it for their own use,” says Swanson.

The Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network says unfortunately these crimes are happening more often, so they are working to raise awareness with their community members.

“We try to just talk to people to try to help people be alert, be aware, check their statements, just know what's going on,” says Lori Wells, manager of the Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network. “You have to be on alert at all times.”

TBA Credit Union says they pay attention to any out of the ordinary activity in their clients’ accounts.

“Do they online bank? What types of transactions do they have? Do they write checks often? Do they visit ATM's? If we notice transactions outside of those patterns that raises a flag with us,” says Triston Kirt, TBA Credit Union Finance and Compliance Officer.

Conquest worked as the Benzie County Jail Administrator until 2014.

The sheriff says there are no indications he embezzled money from the department, but they will conduct an audit.